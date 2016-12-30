Kevin Owens’s verbal insults made Roman Reigns laugh while he had him in a headlock

Kevin Owens has solidified himself as one of the top WWE heels in 2016, and he’s probably the best in-ring trash talker of anyone on either of the rosters. As proof, he made Roman Reigns laugh at a recent house show while he had him in a headlock!

If you’re unfamiliar with house shows, they are smaller, more intimate shows that do not air on television, so this is not an example of Reigns ruining yet another thing.

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

He had to put his hands over his face! Amazing.

– Kenny Ducey

