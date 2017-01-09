This nervous fan wanted to ask Finn Balor a question, but he got something much better

All five-year-old Logan wanted to do was ask wrestler Finn Balor a question at the Wizard World Comic Con in New Orleans. He even wore his Demon Balor costume. But when it came time to step up to the microphone, Logan froze. He lucked out, though, because instead of just asking a question, Balor came down off the stage, scooped Logan up and brought him on stage.

Here is the video of my son Logan asking @FinnBalor a question and getting overwhelmed but Finn comes down to help him out. @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/5X2NDRehrb — SpeedyB97 (@SpeedyHot1079) January 9, 2017

Even though Logan was still totally overwhelmed when he got on stage, he eventually worked up the nerve to pose for a few photos.

Thank you @FinnBalor this was the best day ever. You made Logan's year and it's only the 1st week. #FinnBalor #finnart pic.twitter.com/dxpToGqGMM — SpeedyB97 (@SpeedyHot1079) January 9, 2017

Meeting your hero can be a surreal experience. Just ask that girl who got to meet Roger Federer last week.

