Monday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Krystle Lina; Top 10 highlights from WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is in the books and I watched all five hours and 10 minutes so you didn't have to. Here are my 10 favorite moments:

10. Killian Dain makes his WrestleMania debut. Ladies, your new heartthrob is here.

9. John Cena asks Nikki Bella to marry him, which was kind of cheesy, but whatever.

8. Bayley retains the women's title with a Macho Man elbow from the top rope.

7. Shane McMahon vs. A.J. Styles, which was my favorite match of the night.

6. The maggots, bugs and snakes on the ring during Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

5. Brock Lesnar busts out 10 German suplexes to beat Goldberg.

4. Stephanie McMahon goes through a table.

3. Rob Gronkowski gets in on the action and delivers a perfect football tackle.

2. The Hardys return and the place goes INSANE.

1. The Undertaker loses his final match, leaves gear in ring afterward.

Golfer Lexi Thompson was cruising to victory at the ANA Inspiration when some viewer called tour officials and ratted her out for a violation the previous day. She was penalized four strokes and went on to lose. That's so lame.

Spoiler: The Reds (#Reds), Astros (#Astros) and Nats (#Nats) didn't do very well.

J-Lo and A-Rod are the most coordinated couple EVER https://t.co/SYsX78PK0y pic.twitter.com/egRpsdiMEC — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) April 1, 2017





I just want to play Plinko once. Is that too much to ask? pic.twitter.com/t7wkVrAuzm — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 2, 2017

This was a pretty good April Fools' joke by us … The Orioles signed Cal Ripken's son to a minor league contract and I smell nepotism … The best T-shirts for every MLB team … This is the best lacrosse goal of 2017 so far … Jayson Werth wasn't very subtle with this middle finger … This genius accidentally flew to Sydney, Nova Scotia instead of Sydney, Australia … The Wendy's social media team gave McDonald's a thorough beating … An 18-year-old put her virginity up for sale and will soon be $2.5 million richer … The best and worst states for retirement.

Tristian Thompson and LeBron James had a heated moment tonight. He said postgame, "We're family. A little miscommunication in the huddle." pic.twitter.com/PzNyaUIoIB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2017





Some of the #Raptors found themselves in a sticky situation, courtesy of @pdpatt. 😂😂😂 (📹: @raptors) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

30 years ago today, "One Shining Moment" made its debut on CBS. Here's the original version that started an incredible Tournament tradition. pic.twitter.com/NTUgfVZarW — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 30, 2017





I literally defy anyone to watch this video in full and not be smiling like a big idiot by the end!!! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MW54Qr8IIu — Stevosideways (@stevosideways) March 31, 2017

