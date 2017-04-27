Here are some bad old tweets from NFL draftees

When you enter the NFL, your whole life gets put under a microscope. And, apparently, your entire social media history is liable to be combed through by fans. For better or worse.

On draft night, this led to some fairly absurd and unfortunate old tweets resurfacing.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, taken second by the Bears, was the biggest contributor of bad old tweets. Here's one about his team's new rival:

Hell yeah, Go Packers — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) January 11, 2015

And, more regrettably, the Tar Heel once tweeted:

Creed was Live! Must see. — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) November 28, 2015

Might be gettin the hang of twitter — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) July 17, 2011

Indeed.

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey's twitter account got swept into the fun too:

https://twitter.com/CMcCaffrey5/status/253198259852562432

We've all been there, Christian.

The Panthers took McCaffrey with the eighth pick.

And for the road, here's a highly suspect take from Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, picked 17th:

I don't care what anybody says the purge was a great movie — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93) June 9, 2013

Allen was taken by the Redskins, who will hopefully look to him shore up their defensive front, but not to review films.

This article originally appeared on