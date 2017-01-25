Video: The world’s first snowmobile double backflip was as crazy as you think

Swedish freestyle snowmobiler (yes, that’s a job) Daniel Bodin just landed the world’s first ever recorded double backflip on a snowmobile.

That sentence is insane for so many reasons, so I doubt much further explanation is necessary here. Just watch.

Wow!

That being said, have you heard about climate change? Although it’s no longer officially recognized by the American government, we might not have snow that much longer. For snowmobile enthusiasts everywhere, love this while it lasts.

Well, that got dark quickly.

This article originally appeared on