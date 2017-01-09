The lead referee in the national championship game is totally jacked

Mike Defee and his enormous biceps are leading the crew of officials working Monday night’s national championship game, and the world can’t get over it.

The 36-year-old is a Big 12 referee, and actually almost worked his first football game by himself when his fellow referees were late.

Defee drew comparisons to NFL referee Ed Hochuli for his flexing crazy biceps while making calls on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/SoYoBTV/status/818631344272064514

 

