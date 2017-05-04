Every way to spell ‘Braden,’ according to the WHL draft

The Western Hockey League (a junior league with 22 teams from Manitoba to Portland) held its annual draft on Thursday, and offered a revealing look at how Canadians named their children in 2002.

There are a bunch of kids whose names just scream hockey player, like Hunter Strand and Tanner Brown. There are some guys who sound like minor characters in the Hunger Games trilogy—True Crowe, Ridly Greig and Talyn Boyko. A few have wacky spellings of more traditional names—Jaxsen Wiebe, Ryley Morgan and Coleton Panowyk, to name a few. (For a more thorough breakdown, head over to Yahoo.)

But what really deserves analysis is the long list of names that end in a “den” sound.

There’s a Braydon, Braydan, Braeden, two Bradens and two more Braydens.

You also have Kadyn, Kaiden, Kaeden and two Kadens.

This is how the Canadian Civil War starts. Parent A arrives at preschool with their son Breydyn and meets Parent B with their sweet boy Brœdin. The ensuing argument eventually ensnares parents of children named Braidin, Braydin and Breidon, and suddenly half of Canada is fighting over what the proper spelling is.

