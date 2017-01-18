Wednesday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Kristal Silva; White Men Can’t Jump Getting a Remake
White Men Can't Jump, The Remake
Remaking classing TV shows and movies is a risky proposition. For every success (21 Jump Street), there are several misses (whoever made Love Don't Cost a Thing should be jailed). But I've always thought White Men Can't Jump is ripe for a remake, and yesterday, it became official. Our pals at Fox Sports decided to cast the movie using real NBA players and I think Gordon Hayward needs to work on his trash talking.
World's 20 Biggest Sports Stadiums
Construction on the world's biggest cricket stadium (110,000 capacity) is underway in India. Where will this rank among the biggest sports venues in the world? Bigger than just about every college football stadium but still not bigger than a soccer field in North Korea. Check out the entire list.
Random Feud of the Week
Actress Jessica Chastain vs. Brewers pitcher Matt Garza are squabbling over birth control.
Kristal Silva: Lovely Lady of the Day
The Miss Universe 2016 pageant contestants are already in the Philippines for the contest, which goes down later this month, and my money is on Kristal Silva, who will represent Mexico. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
One Way to Break Ground on a New Arena
The Warriors held a ceremony Monday to officially begin the construction of their new arena in downtown San Francisco. I always thought these ceremonies consisted of a rich guy or two shoveling some dirt like Rodney Dangerfield did in Back to School. But this is San Francisco and things are done a little different there. On another note, if you haven't seen Back to School yet, do so ASAP.
WeWontMoveYouChargers.com
This is an actual website and San Diego and Los Angeles moving companies are on board.
About That Cowboys Championship Tattoo
In retrospect, maybe not such a great idea.
Willie McCovey Gets a Pardon
Obama pardoned Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey pic.twitter.com/J5YUWNKTbs
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 17, 2017
Some Thoughts on Skip Bayless
Hot Clicks Gift Tip
Odds & Ends
Lady Gaga has some big (and somewhat unrealistic) plans for the Super Bowl halftime show … The Chargers retired their disastrous new logo … Beer yoga looks like a good time … The 10 best fine dining restaurants in the world … The weirdest moments in Price is Right history … Ten movies you need to see at Sundance … I could never live in one of these micro-apartments in Hong Kong.
This Cracked Me Up
Classic video of Siena coach Jimmy Patsos shaking hands with air as Rider walks off without showing sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/WHtmc9WTEq
— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017
John Cena Squats Al Roker
John Cena squatted Al Roker on the 'Today Show' like it was noooo big deal.https://t.co/W03PfFrSt1 pic.twitter.com/T6NK8mCTBJ
— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 17, 2017
Never Seen This Before
Chris Kreider *did* fight Cody Eakin … but he swung his own helmet at him. Is a suspension coming?https://t.co/wd2dcQOoY7 pic.twitter.com/yCl2yIVeVp
— SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) January 18, 2017
Honest Trailers: Space Jam
Happy Birthday, Million Dollar Man
