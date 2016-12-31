Weekend Hot Clicks: Linda Posada; Ronda Rousey Gets Knocked Out

Rousey Knocked Out

Amanda Nunes knocks out Robda Rousey in under 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/V0xFj4JbL6— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) December 31, 2016

It only took 48 seconds for Amanda Nunes to end Ronda Rousey's comeback in rude fashion. The Brazilian fighter dominated her foe, prompting questions about Rousey's coaching and her future in the sport. Social media unleashed a flurry of ruthless memes following her loss, and even Justin Bieber trolled Rousey.

Big CFB Weekend

First, previews for the College Football Playoff semifinals: Bama vs. Washington in the Peach Bowl and Ohio State vs. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Hopefully you watched a phenomenal Orange Bowl, during which Michigan gave up another bone-crushing, Clowney-like hit when they forgot to block and Jabrill Peppers sat out with a injury. Peppers later gave an emotional interview about the game and his football future. Also, Tennessee honored Nebraska punter Sam Foltz during the Music City Bowl, and Huskers receiver Brandon Reilly did the same with an awesome TD celebration.

Happy New Year

New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney paid tribute to Prince, David Bowie and others. You need to mark your calendar for these sporting events in 2017, and ICYMI, the best sports feuds of 2016. Lastly, here's some randomness: 21 best new words from 2016 and the best baby races of 2016.

Seriously?

A newly released video shows former Niners and Bears defensive end Ray McDonald threatening his ex-fiancée and infant son.

Not Great for Business

An amusement park ride in California stopped working while 21 passengers were sitting more than 100 feet in the air. They were stuck there for six hours before being rescued.

Forget Russia, Jeff is the Real Threat

who the hell is jeff pic.twitter.com/UlKVBbBLgw— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) December 31, 2016

Don't See That Every Day

Players used to play through gunshot wounds before the playoff, but now these games are meaningless pic.twitter.com/76sKY8WqXR — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 31, 2016

2017 Cover Model?

Who do you hope to see on the cover of #SISwim 2017?! https://t.co/yNWLO6WDBS pic.twitter.com/iBNZMawYCy— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 30, 2016

You Brought a Helmet? Why?

the helmet isn't hiding your panic pic.twitter.com/8vV23x8tHk — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 31, 2016

Odds and Ends

Guy uses drone to surf waves in Hawaii … Isaiah Thomas had the Celtics' biggest scoring night since Larry Bird … Steph Curry's shoes honoring the Oakland warehouse fire victims were auctioned off for $30k … Apparently Demi Lovato is in unbelievable shape … LeBron's reaction to Marcus Smart after a hard foul is priceless … Tennessee fans fought in the stands during the Music City Bowl.

GoPro's Best of 2016

Switch Pitcher

Righthander Yu Darvish can now throw a slider and curve with his left arm:

3年近く前の左投げ動画。 カーブとスライダーです。今に比べると細いなぁ。。 そして球が今に比べてだいぶ遅い。。 #Boston #Tetsuji”TJ”Nakagawa #左投げ A video posted by Yu Darvish (@darvishsefat11) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:14am PST

Smile.

If you're having a bad day, here's funny bloopers from The Office pic.twitter.com/L5e2QOGJ31 — Because I'm a Guy (@CauseWereGuys) December 31, 2016

