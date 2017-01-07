Weekend Hot Clicks: Josie Montalvo; NFL Wild-Card weekend

Let the Games Begin

There are few things like playoff football. Reminder of the schedule for Wild Card weekend and here are exploitable weaknesses for every playoff team. Antonio Brown is honoring Jasper Howard, the former UConn WR stabbed in 2009, with special cleats vs. Miami. In non-playoff news, Colts fans left 'Stop Wasting Luck' signs at team headquarters and coach-needy teams are apparently waiting on the status of Bill O'Brien.

Notes From the Pitch

During Saturday's FA Cup, Sutton United manager Paul Doswell was vaping on the sidelines. Also, Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal in routing Reading and Ronaldo showed off another Ballon d'Or before also scoring in their La Liga blowout of Granada. And a security guard went crowdsurfing with fans in Stoke.

Well Done, Bulldogs

On their way to LSU for Saturday's game, the Mississippi State basketball team had to rescue a women from her car after a scary accident.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your first Weekend LLOD of January is Josie Montalvo, the beautiful Mexican model who currently resides in Miami (Click here for full-sized gallery)

I've Never Wanted Something More

Than this fight between Kenyon Martin and Tim Thomas, which 50 Cent claims to be happening on the same card as Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.

The Usual Suspects

Which college football program has the best all-time roster? Not just starting lineup or two-deep, but the ENTIRE roster?

Josh is a Wanted Man

Busy day today for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, who is interviewing for HC jobs with Jaguars, Rams and 49ers.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2017

Dimmed on Broadway

Lights on Broadway dimmed in honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/v8Zz9GnLUf — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2017

Coach Sark

Odds and Ends

Florida Panthers used a ticketing guy as their backup goalie … P.J. Fleck flipped six recruits from WMU to Minnesota within 24 hours of being hired … 'Rich Kids of Instagram' is a wild account … Ranking the top 5 “future beasts” in the NBA Eastern Conference … Great article about Charlie Strong's new beginning at USF … Here are all the legit movies coming in 2017 … Mark Wahlberg will resort to non-legal measures if Bieber marries his daughter.

87ers Nail Star Wars Night

The Force was strong with the Delaware 87ers on Star Wars Night pic.twitter.com/iUO4O0fDyR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2017

Not the Penguins Day

CRAZY INTERCEPTION ALERT! Off the foot and gobbled up by JMU's Curtis Oliver! #FCSChamp pic.twitter.com/ZfrOfMOAMf— FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 7, 2017

All-Time Best Wild Card Plays

BeastMode. Tebow. T.O… The all-time best Wild Card Weekend games. NFL Red Zone-Style: https://t.co/eP7kURRYal https://t.co/UAa4F7Zk7b — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2017

