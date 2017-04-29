Weekend Hot Clicks: Michelle Vawer; NFL draft roundup

After a wild first round, the 2017 NFL Draft continued on Friday and Saturday. Keep up with every pick with SI's Draft Tracker … Air Force told their draft hopefuls they wouldn't allow them to defer service if they're drafted and/or signed … Jake Butt's insurance policy paid off big time … Montravius Adams found out the Packers drafted him moments after his son was born … Trubisky was booed at the Chicago Bulls game on Friday night … Michael Thomas and Jourdan Lewis are still fighting on Twitter.

Many guest pickers at Friday's draft struggled with speaking. From botching the year, name of the players and more, it was a mess. But nothing was worse than former Jets player Tony Richardson botching the J-E-T-S chant.

The Celtics smoked the Bulls in series-clinching Game 6, which proved Jimmy Butler needs the right kind of help. Brad Stevens told Bulls fans to shut up after they chanted “Fire Hoiberg”. John Wall's absurd sequence sent the Wizards into the second round. Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley lead the Kenny Ducey's rankings with awesome presser quotes.

A French rugby player got suspended for punching a referee … FOR 4 GAMES! However, he's now facing a lifetime ban, which seems more appropriate.

Roger Goodell has taken savageness to another level if he actually wiped his snot/booger on this girl's dress.

So @McShay13 just said new Jags WR Dede Westbrook is the only player he's ever heard of being kicked out of a 15-minute combine interview.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2017

John Wall gets Dennis Schroder back on Instagram two years later pic.twitter.com/MJffzSd6c1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017





When you realize you've hit rock bottom pic.twitter.com/zyBwXifgwJ— Mandatory.com (@Mandatory) April 29, 2017

Watch the worst play from each NFL team in 2016 … Randy Gregory reportedly failed a SEVENTH drug test, football future may be in jeopardy … If you wanna get blasted on Saturday afternoon: NFL Draft Drinking Game … Professional cornhole (aka bags) exists and there's an American Cornhole Organization … 20 best NBA dance team Instagram pages … Eric Decker carrying son and wheeling daughter through airport is peak #DadLife … Unpaid gambling debt sparks Twitter fight amongst PGA golfers.

Saturday would've been Dale Earnhardt's 66th birthday.

