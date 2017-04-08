Weekend Hot Clicks: Maggie Arceneaux; Masters roundup

You should be watching The Masters all weekend but in case you're not, keep up here with the leaderboard. After Bubba Watson missed the cut, he blasted a writer before feeling bad and apologizing in a Twitter video. Also, SI's 100 best Masters photos of all time and a cool history of the green jacket.

Russell Westbook clinching a triple-double average for the season is the real story, but how the Suns denied him (and how Westbrook still tried to get) a 42nd triple-double was hilarious and kind of made a mockery of the game.

Adam Sandler's kids don't like his movies and never watch them.

Maggie Arceneaux is your Weekend LLOD. She is a Tulane student who was recently named Miss Coed (Click here for full-sized gallery)

A Texas A&M receiver was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to two tutors. And his attorney is claiming he had a bad case of jock itch. Seriously.

The Comeback re-did the 2013 NFL Draft and have Le'Veon Bell going first overall to the Steelers.

Coastal Carolina cheerleaders were paid $1500 per date and allegedly worked in strip clubs, investigation finds https://t.co/n6mdIL3hSu pic.twitter.com/fcQe4281Ib— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) April 7, 2017

Wishing we were back at @nihiwatu, soaking up the sun with our girl @haileyclauson! (: @jamesmacari) | @indtravel #WonderfulIndonesia A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:26am PDT





This guy putting a handwarmer under his hat is a genius pic.twitter.com/lycqGSrzbr— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 8, 2017

This is a very comprehensive scouting report on @ChrisGimenez5 (via /r/baseball) pic.twitter.com/bqWS6QyCrC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 8, 2017

Mariners are selling toasted grasshoppers this year … Best and worst first pitches in baseball history … Jerry West wants to the NBA to change its logo to Adam Silver … Grizzlies are giving away Tony Allen pepper grinders on Sunday … UCLA commit Jaylen Hands jumps over parents for awesome dunk … Wendy's told a kid he'd get chicken nuggets for a year if he got 18 million RTs. He's making a run at it … Cavs announcer was lost for words during meltdown vs. Hawks.

ICYMI: This is how Tom Herman plans on rebuilding Texas football… pic.twitter.com/w76Ciop2Gk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 8, 2017





Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on