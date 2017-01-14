Weekend Hot Clicks: Lily Ermak; best weekend of the NFL season

NFL Roundup

It's the best weekend of the NFL season. Greg Bishop broke down why Aaron Rodgers' Hail Marys keep working, and Tyreek Hill's rise has raised questions how people should feel about his violent history of domestic abuse. Andy already posted the Phil Simms Sounbdoard in Friday P.M. Hot Clicks but you must listen again. Also, Jon Gruden reportedly turned down the Colts, and for the fussy non-playoff fans, here's a 2017 mock draft to argue about.

Australian Open

Reminder of the men's and women's draws and here are predictions, dark horses and matches to watch. Play begins on all courts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders

It's been a nightmarish few weeks for Raiders fans. First, Derek Carr broke his leg in Week 16. Second, because of Carr's absence (and putrid D), they were embarrassed in their first playoff game since 'Nam. And now the team has taken a big step to leave Oakland, filing relocation paperwork with the league.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your LLOD for this mid-January weekend is beautiful Russian model Lily Ermak (Click here for full-sized gallery)

R.I.P. Steven McDonald

The New York Rangers held an emotional tribute to Steve McDonald, the NYPD detective who was shot and paralyzed in 1986. McDonald passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week.

Looks Like a Paper Fortune Teller

But seriously, the Falcons new stadium is amazing. Here's a virtual tour of the new digs that will open in 2017.

Yes!!

Where's Big State?

Hope He Has Good Medical Insurance

A guy on the field with a Jalen Hurts shirt on. pic.twitter.com/3Ub6YF4BWY— ClemsonEditz (@ClemsonEditz_) January 14, 2017

Hey Pablo

Pablo Picasso at his home studio in France, 1956. pic.twitter.com/Xq3MYTzK8t — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) January 14, 2017

Odds and Ends

Nike to release original LeBron sneaker, start retro line … This $45 million mansion is beyond comprehension … LaMelo Ball attempted another half-court shot but it didn't go so well this time … Terrifying: Washington State basketball player was stretchered off after hitting her head on the court … Miami basketball is wearing sick 1960s throwback uniforms … A fisherman hooked THREE great white sharks in one day … Grades for every new NFL head coaching hire.

Wow. Just Wow.

Andy Carroll with a savage strike #WHU pic.twitter.com/JZzmgxISjX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 14, 2017

That's a Tree

Ouch. (via @da_funky_diabetic, @savaliciousdef, @jerryoftheday) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

I Love Walk-Ons

