Weekend Hot Clicks: Sophia Miacova; All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend

For fans that care about all-star games, you're in heaven this weekend with both the NHL All-Star Game and Pro Bowl on Sunday, along with their billion skill competitions any other shenanigans. Thirty years ago the NHL All-Star Game got an interesting international twist, and here's a wild story behind the first-ever game. Is the Pro Bowl broken? If so, here are 10 ways to fix it. And the best part of Pro Bowl weekend is OBJ fielding a punt from Marquette King while wearing a sumo suit.

Royale Rumble 2017

Your full Royal Rumble preview and predictions. Will Kurt Angle return at Royal Rumble? Also, Triple H's presence looms large, and here's a Royal Rumble drinking game to make Sunday night even more better.

In the Red

LeBron and the Cavs won the franchise's first title last season but Forbes estimates that the team lost a whopping $40 million.

Breaking Down Baylor

Michael McCann gives a full breakdown and overview of Baylor's horrifying sexual assault lawsuit.

Welp…

During the Cavs-Nets game on Friday night, the sideline reporter accidentally started talking about masturbation.

Is ESPN Giving Away Puppies?

His name is Judge. pic.twitter.com/jxvNVvXxBo— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2017





All I Can See is Orioles

Oh My Heavens

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

Odds and Ends

15 photos remembering the astronauts of the Apollo 1 disaster … Lawyer confirms Aqib Talib shot himself during the offseason … Kansas football facility looks like a laser tag arena … Things from the 1980s that will make you chuckle … Social media exploded after Serena's Australian Open win … Serena rocked special edition Jordans for her 23rd Grand Slam title … 5 NBA players who won't be traded but should be … Easting at Disneyland's newest restaurant costs more than your rent.

Breaking: Brady Sr. Doesn't Like Goodell

Weekends Without Football…

Watch: Popcorn popping in ultra slow motion is oddly satisfying pic.twitter.com/CB50tadjqA— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 28, 2017

Of Course I'm Gonna Include This

