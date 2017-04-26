Week in Wrestling: Sting on his lost chance with The Undertaker, Mauro Ranallo’s next move, Five questions with John Cena and more
SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every Wednesday and provides beneath the surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.
This edition includes Sting discussing his run in WWE and a missed opportunity with The Undertaker; The Shoot with Impact Wrestling’s Robbie E; The Nitro Files with Eric Bischoff; Insight from New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Hirooki Goto; and Five Questions with John Cena.
