Wednesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Rebecca Eliasek; Wrestle Kingdom 11

In a first-ever Hot Clicks occurrence, we're opening with a Japan section. What a time to be alive. First, wrestlers Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada gave us one of the best matches you'll ever see—at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in Tokyo. Then I stumbled across my new favorite sport, Bo-Taoshi, which is basically a violent version of capture the flag, and did you know cuddly mascots generate billions (yes, billions) of dollars in Japan?

What a (Insert Expletive)

In one of the most horrifying stories you'll read all year—or ever—a soccer player mocked an opponent over his infant girl's death in December 2015. At least the moron's contract was terminated, but this is still mind-boggling.

Keep Pedaling My Man

A 105-year-old man broke his own record in the Masters division for farthest distance traveled on a bike in one hour. What did you do today?

Rebecca Eliasek: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Please welcome Rebecca Eliasek as our P.M. LLOD. The brown-eyed beauty from Virginia recently dropped by for an SI Swimsuit Casting Call. (Click here for full-sized gallery.)

Grab-Gate

The oddest storyline of the College Football Playoff is Clemson DT Christian Wilkins grabbing the genitals of Ohio State RB Curtis Samuel. Wilkins later apologized for it, and teammate Ben Boulware BLASTed critics who called it “sexual assault.”

Oh My God. Give Me All of Them.

Here is the starting lineup for the 2017 Puppy Bowl. Blitz is definitely my favorite but I'll take all of them.

Well Done, Tom

Tom Brady's small act of kindness helps a heartbroken family cope with unspeakable loss https://t.co/dTKwQRHCHC pic.twitter.com/SEKAsdG2Xe— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2017

Griffey vs. Lofton

.@Kenny_Lofton7 vs. The Kid in a slam dunk contest? You don’t have to imagine — it happened. https://t.co/irHR5I6YXb pic.twitter.com/JZtdMEHz0j — Cut4 (@Cut4) January 4, 2017

Willie + Snoop = BFFs

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe— Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

Good. Take Away the Super Nintendo Too.

Congressman's teen son 'grounded' after dabbing during swearing-in photo with Speaker Ryan. https://t.co/ilPnUvaASb pic.twitter.com/TIPoDovs9j — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2017

Odds and Ends

Big Ben said Ohio State wanted him to become a WR when it recruited him … Compilation of 35 amazing cheerleaders from the 2016 NFL season … Incredible gallery of abandoned airports … Way-too-early fantasy football rankings for 2017 season … You can rent an entire castle in Ireland on Airbnb … Twelve highest-paid actors and actresses on TV … SI and Fox Sports paired up to hand out NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year and other major awards.

Better Call Saul Season 3

#BetterCallSaul is back in the line-up this spring. pic.twitter.com/tNEKz3v3HK— Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 3, 2017

Oh Bobby, No. No. No.

Oh boy. Bobby Bowden on players not having dads. “They wanna grow up to be men, like their momma. That's why they wear earrings.” pic.twitter.com/iBhUueqEqw — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 4, 2017

Hungry?

In honor of National Spaghetti Day, here are people eating more spaghetti in eight minutes than humans should eat in an entire month.

