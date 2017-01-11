Wednesday P.M. Hot Clicks: Brooke Buchanan; Dallas Cowboys’ Soothing Power

NFL Notes

A hospitalized infant in Fort Worth cries a lot, understandably after two surgeries during her first three months of life, but stops immediately when the Cowboys are on TV. Oakland reportedly doesn't see its stadium situation as “salvageable” and is likely going to Vegas. Also, Michael Bennett says he prefers facing bad teams to make the game easier, Peter King's update on the five open NFL head coaching jobs, and is Le'Veon Bell the best rapper in the NFL? Can you tell the difference between a falcon and seahawk?

Pat McAfee Gets His Own Section

After his college career at West Virginia and before he became the most lovable NFL punter, Pat McAfee wanted to be a pro wrestler, even competing against a giant man called “Warpig”.

So Does OBJ

Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead says it's not a ridiculous idea to trade Odell Beckham Jr., given other holes the Giants have.

Well Done, Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo took the World Series trophy to a group of kiddos at a hospital on Wednesday.

Wasted Stadium Money? Shocking.

Watch drone footage of Rio’s Olympic stadium that’s now become a ghost town https://t.co/KS1v3FruKm pic.twitter.com/CxwT00V3hO— BI Sports (@BI_Sports) January 11, 2017

I Love Woody

It's official: Woody Harrelson will be in the #StarWars young Han Solo film: https://t.co/y1zkrT9V35 pic.twitter.com/bkMYrkrRGh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 11, 2017

Let's Buy It

Exotic Cats Are Crazy

Odds & Ends

Jealous: Chance the Rapper took the Warriors to a trampoline park … You've gotta see this unbelievable gallery of face paint … FSU handed out 'Fifty Trips of Gray' posters vs. Duke … Mayweather says his reps offered McGregor $15 million to take the fight … Prison guards shared the most terrifying and disturbing things they've seen behind bars … 5 Star Wars actors and actresses that FanSided wants to see host SNL … Incomprehensible that Michael Beasley is only 28 years old.

Now We Can't Play No More!

BREAKING!!! Literally! Heritage shatters the backboard against Evans tonight!!!! OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/w5W4OtH5zC — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) January 11, 2017

For Those Who Missed That Reference

