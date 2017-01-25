Wednesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Lucia Javorcekova; Get Ready for Rumble

Royal Rumble

Your Wednesday just got way better: Ric Flair and John Morrison preview the 2017 Royal Rumble. Here are five moments that WWE needs to avoid in Sunday's Royal Rumble and five hints that a RAW superstar is winning. And is it time for the WWE to do a women's Royal Rumble?

Buy a Lottery Ticket

Devin Stratton is a skier. Devin Stratton is a skier who should've broken all of his limbs after falling off a giant cliff. Instead, he didn't have a scratch after this terrifying plummet.

Awkward City

Roger Goodell will be asked a heap of heavy-duty Patriots-related questions over the next 10 days. One of the first came from Colin Cowherd, who asked if it'd be awkward if he had to present the Lombardi Trophy to Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Lucia Javorcekova: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Your LLOD for the final Wednesday of the month is Lucia Javorcekova, who hails from Slovakia. (Click here for full-sized gallery.)

Can't Argue With These

Athlon ranked every Super Bowl halftime show and it appears the editors did a pretty good job.

Charitable Browns

The Patriots' and Falcons' Super Bowl rosters are littered with former Browns' players.

I Love So Many Things in This Photo

Brent Musburger is retiring at end of this month. Wonder who he's rooting for in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/EIn4QhGuaR— SI Vault (@si_vault) January 25, 2017

#WCW

Louisville Lips

The Triple A Louisville Bats will honor the Lousiville Lip with these Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night jerseys pic.twitter.com/aTIYBk1CMD— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 25, 2017

Can't Wait for This

Suit up – we're back on TONIGHT. Watch the Winter Premiere at 10/9c on @usa_network. A video posted by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Odds & Ends

Ronda Rousey is at Standing Rock protesting the pipeline … This $250 million mansion is the most expensive home in United States … What would college basketball jerseys look like with corporate logos? … Is Tom Brady's relationship with Donald Trump the public's business? … Amazon products with the best and worst reviews from 2016 … Willie Taggart is completely changing the way Oregon recruits … Ben Simmons isn't making his NBA debut anytime soon … Netflix gets rights to Hulk Hogan-Gawker documentary.

Yep, That's Illegal

“Push off again & see what happens next play” pic.twitter.com/4qEqnD6atP — Football Players (@FootballPIayers) January 25, 2017

Isn't the Mannequin Challenge Over?

Top 5 Office Scenes

