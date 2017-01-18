Wednesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Connie Jimenez; Baseball Hall of Fame Day

Hall of Fame Day

The 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be unveiled tonight. Here's your Election Day preview and why Tom Verducci refuses to vote for steroid users. A Cleveland baseball writer submitted a blank ballot because he's fussy about MLB's approach to steroid era players, and Jose Canseco unleashed the fury about HOF voting.

Rory 1, Analyst 0

The meat of the 2017 golf season hasn't started but Rory McIlroy has already won everything by annihilating a Golf Channel analyst. Here's the actual schedule for the season (not that it matters at this point).

Boring O's

Tim Duncan is back and more boring than ever. The future Hall of Famer is promoting his new boring cereal Duncan O's, which are probably amazing.

Connie Jimenez: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

We continue our gallivant through Miss Universe contestants by featuring Connie Jimenez (Miss Ecuador) as our LLOD. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

CBB Midseason Predictions

Four SI college basketball writers made predictions for the Final Four, national champions, dark horses and date of Grayson Allen's next debacle.

Polynesian Bowl

Most people haven't heard of the Polynesian Bowl. That needs to change. The inaugural event in Honolulu is a high school football all-star game loaded with elite prospects. And they'll wear some SICK helmets for the Jan. 21 game.

This is Real Life.

Reebok Is Bringing Back Shaq Attaq Pumps For 25th Anniversary https://t.co/WfYZXtMfOE— The Roosevelts (@RSVLTS) January 18, 2017

Taco Bell > Football

Most Cal thing ever: A Taco Bell opening beats out Cal hiring a new football coach on the front page. pic.twitter.com/GdK69dp2Ho — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) January 17, 2017

Browns Have Deep Pockets

Wondering which teams will have the most to spend this offseason? pic.twitter.com/uDNgOZfn6O— NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 18, 2017

One Month Until Swimsuit 2017

Odds & Ends

Former NFL QB Brad Johnson's 8th-grade son is getting college offers … Antje Utgaard (a former LLOD) is being dubbed as the 'Next Kate Upton' … A favorite Game of Thrones villain may return this season … Last Week Tonight announces premiere date with hilarious trailer … Five best conference championships in NFL history … Dabo Swinney went off on people who don't think Deshaun Watson is a first-rounder … These guys bet $300 on the Packers to win the Super Bowl when they were 4-6.

Siena-Rider Fight. Kinda.

The postgame handshake in Tuesday night’s Siena-Rider game was awfully frosty pic.twitter.com/QgPCJUUc6e — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 18, 2017

Jared Spurgeon's Nasty Goal

'The Discovery' Trailer

