Watch the insane moment a snowmobiler lands the first ever double back flip

A snowmobiler has done what no one was sure was possible: The double backflip.

Daniel Bodin made history recently when he became the first rider to execute the move, doing so in a video for Red Bull filmed in his native Sweden.

The sheer weight of a snowmobile makes this move sort of difficult to comprehend, and I’m not sure how you practice it without having the snowmobile land on your head several times, but what do I know.

Americans Colten Moore and Heath Frisby were both working on the move as well (riders have been attempting it since at least 2009), but Sweden will capture history when it comes to the snowmobile double back flip.