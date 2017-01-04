Watch a mascot continuously wipe out during taping of Minnesota hockey commercial

The worldwide population of polar bears continues to decrease, and now we may have the clearest reason as to why: They’re not good on ice.

A car dealership in Minnesota recently partnered with the Golden Gophers hockey team to shoot a commercial on the team’s ice rink. Both the dealership and hockey team wanted their mascot to be featured in the commercial, but ice is slippery and only one of those mascots was prepared.

What resulted is probably the best reel of outtakes that you’ve seen since Parks & Recreation went off the air. Part of me wonders whether any of these bloopers were staged with the intention of going viral, but also part of me doesn’t really care either way. Regardless, it’s still brilliantly executed slapstick humor that is worth appreciating.