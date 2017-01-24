Watch Manute Bol’s 7-foot son Bol Bol go off in first game for new high school

Bol Bol, the 17-year-old son of former NBA center Manute Bol, made his first appearance for California high school Mater Dei this week, and good heavens he looked impressive doing so.

The 7-foot junior finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 17 minutes, and I’m not sure how anyone on the other team was supposed to defend him.

Bol is considered one of the top recruits in the class of 2018. He’s got one more year of picking on these poor high schoolers. This doesn’t seem fair.