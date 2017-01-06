Watch a cricket player get blasted in the groin from a few feet away

Let’s just start off here with a disclosure that I don’t entirely have the best understanding of cricket. It’s a foreign sport to me; All I see are a bunch of people dressed like golf caddies playing a strange version of baseball with the paddles from “Dazed & Confused.”

That being said, I’m pretty sure the guy standing closest to the batter is not supposed to catch rocket line drives with his groin. If that were the case, I wouldn’t expect many people to play this sport.

Regardless, that’s exactly what this poor man, Hilton Cartwright, did during a recent match in Australia. But, to his credit, he was able to shrug off the brutal blow quite impressively. It appears that Cartwright was thankfully wearing a protective cup, which he later had to check for any cracks — something you never want to have to do as an athlete.

In the end, everybody survived with all their parts intact, so let’s go ahead and have a hearty laugh about this.