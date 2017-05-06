Flashback: This was arguably the greatest horse racing call of all time

Lest anyone ever forget, this random horse race from 2010 produced one of, if not the greatest race call of all time, courtesy of announcer Larry Collmus.

This particular race pitted “Mywifenosevrything” versus “Thewifedoesntknow” in a back-and-forth finish. The jokes write themselves. Collmus handled it with poise.

We won’t spoil who won. Just watch the video.

Learn more about Larry Collmus here. Larry Legend, if you ask me.

