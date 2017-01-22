Steve Kerr took a pretty solid dig at White House spokesman Sean Spicer

Steve Kerr knows that perfect way to inflate his playing résumé: Just leave new White House press secretary Sean Spicer in charge of it.

Spicer became an object of national ridicule after a bizarre display Saturday night in which he attempt to claim, with ample evidence to the contrary, that the crowd at Friday’s inauguration was larger than any other in history.

Applying that same logic could make Kerr’s brief stint in Orlando seem a lot more impressive, Kerr told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Magic.

Steve Kerr on his in unmemorable, short Magic career: "Sean Spicer will be talking about my career any second. 14,000 points." pic.twitter.com/XvvuUfKoNW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2017

Here's the full setup of that Steve Kerr/Sean Spicer line 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sOos2abjdB — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 22, 2017

Gregg Popovich’s response to the new administration, however, wasn’t so lighthearted.

