Sick millennial burn, Steve Kerr

The Warriors beat the Nets on Thursday night, but it didn’t go as swimmingly as coach Steve Kerr would have liked.

After Golden State fell behind one of the worst teams in basketball at the half, 65–49, he had some explaining to do postgame. So, who do you blame? The millennials, of course. They can’t pay attention for more than 10 seconds before Periscoping their shoes or taking a Snapchat of someone’s face.

Yeah, the millennials finally looked up and realized there was a whole world out there not on their phone! Great second half from Steph Curr-eBooks.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on