Sick millennial burn, Steve Kerr

The Warriors beat the Nets on Thursday night, but it didn’t go as swimmingly as coach Steve Kerr would have liked.

After Golden State fell behind one of the worst teams in basketball at the half, 65–49, he had some explaining to do postgame. So, who do you blame? The millennials, of course. They can’t pay attention for more than 10 seconds before Periscoping their shoes or taking a Snapchat of someone’s face.

Steve Kerr: "The millennials struggled in the first half. They locked in in the second half, put their phones down and started to defend." pic.twitter.com/bxlVvU7xsF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2016

Yeah, the millennials finally looked up and realized there was a whole world out there not on their phone! Great second half from Steph Curr-eBooks.

