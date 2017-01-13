Klay Thompson ruined Stephen Curry’s very cool pregame performance

By now, you know that Stephen Curry’s pregame warmups are a sight to behold. Fans file into Oracle Arena hours in advance to watch the Warriors point guard dribble around multiple basketballs, chuck shots from 50 feet away, and act like a total goof.

Well, Klay Thompson ruined all of that on Thursday. Curry was about to give the fans a grand finale, kicking a basketball like it was a football. Silly Steph, that’s a basketball, not a football!

Klaythan picked up the ball like a total goon.

Yo Klay someone was using that ball 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gew3xKiU0a — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) January 13, 2017

Come on man. Where the hell is your team spirit. This is exactly why the Warriors are in total disarray. Draymond probably chewed him out for this.

– Kenny Ducey

