Traina Thoughts: United Airlines controversy; Ken Griffey Jr. anniversary; LeBron on Russ

1. The big story of the day, of course, is a United Airlines passenger getting dragged off a flight — literally — because it was overbooked and the crew had to “reaccomodate” a doctor who ended up with a bloody face.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas came through with a solid take on the incident.

Dear #united, I had to "re-accommodate" someone once pic.twitter.com/MP3ZJDv85m — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 10, 2017

Other notable tweets about the United controversy:

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce…. pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017





When you say that someone other than Russell Westbrook should be MVP. pic.twitter.com/YlwNDe6g9X — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) April 10, 2017





Jet Blue's new slogan – extra leg room and we won't physically drag you down the aisle screaming in pain. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 10, 2017





Prayers up to whoever has @united's morning Twitter shift. pic.twitter.com/bFSeoIPnc0 — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) April 10, 2017

2. Twenty-eight years ago today, Ken Griffey Jr., hit his first career home run.

On this day 28 years ago, @therealkengriffeyjr hit No. 1 of 630. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Shortly thereafter, while we were young and naive, a bunch of us spent our savings on:

Sadly, the 1989 Upper Deck Griffey card is basically worth bubkis now, but as Beckett.com says, “The 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. transcends baseball cards. It’s a legitimate piece of pop culture history and easily Griffey’s most recognizable card.”

3. Respect from The King. Here’s LeBron James waxing poetic about Russell Westbrook and his historic season.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly going to be the team that is featured on this season’s edition of “Hard Knocks” Hopefully Jameis Winston is on his best behavior.

5. Fresh off their antics at WrestleMania 33, Rob Gronkowski and WWE superstar Mojo Rawley teamed up this weekend to do Vegas. It went about how you’d expect.

6. Nobody hates their fans quite like the Yankees (except for maybe the NFL). When they built the new (and charmless Yankee Stadium), the organization decided put a moat in the building so the highfalutin phony fans who sit in the lower deck, but don’t care about the team at all didn’t have to associate with the regular peons who attend the game — and have no problem admitting this. And now for the 2017 season, it was cost fans $40 to park at the Stadium. If any of you out there pay more for parking at your favorite team's ballpark, please shoot me a tweet.

Parking at Yankee Stadium is now $40. Unbelievable #Yankees — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) April 10, 2017

7. SI’s Richard Deitsch has new details on CBS replacing Phil Simms with Tony Romo on its No. 1 broadcast team.

8. The WWE seems to have a growing controversy on its hands. JBL, aka John Bradshaw Layfield, has been accused for years of being a locker room bully. Things seem to be coming to a head now because of two things. One, former ring announcer Justin Roberts detailed some of JBL's ridiculous antics in his new autobiography. Two, Smackdown ring announcer Mauro Ranallo has recently missed a string of broadcasts after suffering through some issues related to his mental illness. It's been reported that JBL's bullying caused Ranallo's setback. JBL strongly denied Roberts' claims, but Roberts isn't backing down. Meanwhile, Ranallo's future with the WWE is in doubt, but fans want Layfield gone instead.

9. Talk about jumping the gun. This Lakers fan seems convinced Lonzo Ball is destined for his team.

This guy really had a Lonzo Ball Lakers jersey made pic.twitter.com/rebNNltEVc — Christian Cerda (@_Cerdafied_) April 10, 2017

10. YOUR DAILY ROCK. I’ve decided to start a new daily feature in Traina Thoughts. Every single day, one item in the column will be about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We won’t rest until we get an interview with the Great One, so this will either help me land him as a guest or make me seem like a stalker. Either way, you guys will at least enjoy getting a piece of the People’s Champion each today. For today’s entry, we give you this vintage promo in which The Rock imitates several WWE superstars including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker and more.

8.

9.

This article originally appeared on