UMass lacrosse stuns Hofstra with Hail Mary goal as time expires

NCAA basketball’s March Madness lacked buzzer-beaters this past season but college lacrosse is hear to pick up the slack.

On Thursday night during in a Colonial Athletic Association championship semifinals game, with the score knotted at 12-12 in the final seconds of regulation, No. 14-ranked Hofstra turned the ball over … and then this happened:

Massachusetts’ Dan Muller fired that shot from 35 yards away and snuck it past Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon. That is just wild. UMass advances to play Towson, ranked 13 overall in the NCAA, for the CAA championship on Saturday.

Here’s Muller’s reaction after the game. “That’s the one you mess around with right before practice” he said. “Throw it at the net and hope it goes in.”