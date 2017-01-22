Ty Lawson compares referee to Spongebob character

The Sacramento Kings weren’t too happy about the way Saturday’s 102–99 loss to the Bulls was officiated, and we can point to Ty Lawson’s Instagram as an example.

After Lawson’s teammate DeMarcus Cousins sarcastically applauded the officials for their great work after he appeared to be hosed on a phantom foul call, Lawson dropped some heat on IG. Official Michael Smith? He’s that old fish dude from Spongebob.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, here is the very nice old fish man:

Best $5,000 he’ll probably ever spend.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on