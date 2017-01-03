Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Elena Matei; Man, this Texans-Raiders game is gonna stink

At Least Your Saturday Afternoon is Free

Connor Cook! Brock Osweiler! NFL playoffs! Falling asleep on your couch!

I Hate This Story So Much

A man in Vietnam had a pair of forceps removed from his stomach that a surgeon left there in 1998.

An Important Update to an Important Story

An artist named Jesus Hands says he’s the one (along with his ex-wife) who changed the Hollywood sign to read Hollyweed. In very much related news, security will be beefed up around the sign.

Elena Matei: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

He Really Needs to Shut Up

Curt Schilling thinks he’s not in the Hall of Fame because said the wrong person should be lynched. Maybe he shouldn’t call for anybody to be lynched.

Speaking of Controversial HOF Choices

Nothing better than looking out at God's country. #ranchlife pic.twitter.com/u4gnd6CBbw — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 3, 2017

But lo!

I think it's from one of the Henry's pic.twitter.com/6x32L4BrQy — jlmorrison (@jlmorrison) January 2, 2017

The Internet is Quite Helpful

Press conference ends with Zimmer being asked how many free agents Vikings have and another reporter saying, "F***ing Google it" — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 3, 2017

Odds & Ends

The reporter who got kicked out of the Eagles’ press box still doesn’t know why it happened. … A fugitive in Brazil is documenting his escape with selfies. … The guy made an amazing face when he realized the name FUCHS looks like something else. … A 32-year-old barista managed to win $900,000 betting on football. … Mark Melancon told a funny story about Hunter Pence crashing his car because of hot yoga. … The Reddit forum /r/photoshopbattles worked its magic on a great picture of Margot Robbie at a Rangers game.

How Strong is This Baby?

Toddler rescues twin from fallen dresser pic.twitter.com/saQsW6mOrf — USA TODAY Multimedia (@usatodayvideo) January 3, 2017

My Hero

I was going through my videos at work crying today pic.twitter.com/HakWVq8P7m — Morgan Reborn (@HeardstheWord) September 28, 2016

That’ll Teach ’Em

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on