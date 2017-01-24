Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Roselyn Sanchez; Big Ben’s future up in the air

Landry Jones Time?

Ben Roethlisberger heads into offseason with questions

Ben Roethlisberger said this morning that he’s not sure if he’ll play next season. Given the beating he always takes, it’s tough to blame him. 

Just Like Holyfield-Tyson

Two guys in Pittsburgh got into a fight about Donald Trump. One of them bit off a piece of the other’s ear

Thank God This Didn’t Happen

In an alternate universe where the Patriots moved to Connecticut, I could have been a New England fan. 

Roselyn Sanchez: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day is Roselyn Sanchez, a Puerto Rican actress perhaps best known for her role in Rush Hour 2. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Roselyn Sanchez: Lovely Lady of the Day

This Really Was That Good

Dave Meltzer, the No. 1 authority in pro wrestling, gave the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada match from earlier this month his first six-star rating (out of five). It really was that awesome

What Kind of Lunatic Would Buy This?

It reminds me of this. 

What Did You Expect?

Odds & Ends

MTV is reviving My Super Sweet 16. … A chef in Wales got back at a customer who complained about his food by blowing hot chili powder in his eyes. … The Hulk Hogan-Gawker lawsuit will be the subject of a Netflix documentary. … LeBron is subtweeting again. … This anthropomorphic trash can is freaking me out

Marshall Plumlee Shows Off His New Watch

Come On, You At Least Need the Music Playing

Smooth

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

This article originally appeared on