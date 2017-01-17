Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Shannon Harris; Roger Goodell is scared

Are You Chicken?

Roger Goodell skipped the Patriots game last Saturday in favor of going to Atlanta. With the Pats and Falcons playing on the same day again, he’s gonna go to New England, right? Ha, fat chance.

R.I.P. Vine

Vine is officially dead. The app changeover occurred earlier this afternoon, which probably doesn’t affect anyone reading this. I still don’t really get what happens to existing Vines but I’ll take any excuse to watch the best vines over and over, or just the best sports vines. This one is my absolute favorite.

I Might Have to Watch This Show Now

There’s a conspiracy theory that a woman on The Bachelor is actually a teen girl in a Freaky Friday-style body swap situation.

Shannon Harris: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The Miss Universe 2016 pageant starts later this month (yes, in 2017) and Shannon Harris will be representing Barbados. Today I learned that there is a town in Barbados with the same name as my hometown, so that’s cool I guess. (Click here for the full-size gallery and check out SI.com/extra-mustard throughout the week for more Miss Universe contestant galleries.)

This is Wack

A school district employee in Maryland was fired for this vicious own on Twitter.

“TAke a look”

Managed to get the Stephen A. Smith tweet in my passport photo. 2017 is good so far. pic.twitter.com/eOTuR5wzVX — stefan heck (@boring_as_heck) January 17, 2017

TAke a look, y'all: IMG_4346.jpeg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2015

Nature is Beautiful

a student in Seattle captured this hawk being startled by a wasp pic.twitter.com/NTrsEzmwdr — kent sheely 🦉 (@ksheely) November 8, 2016

I Laughed at This For a Solid Five Minutes

I am at karaoke – there is a karaoke version of The Simpsons theme and the only words are "The Simpsons…" then it plays the music and ends pic.twitter.com/pUpKKyObUd — 🍺Bill🍺Oakley🍺 (@thatbilloakley) January 16, 2017

Odds & Ends

I Assume Cricket is Not Usually Like This

If you watch nothing else tonight…you MUST watch this…it may not be elegant but it gets the job done! pic.twitter.com/VURBjSYWKb — Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 16, 2017

It Just Keeps Going

This is the Coolest Video I’ve Seen in a Long Time

