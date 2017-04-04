Traina Thoughts: Big day for NFL fans, Vin Scully update, Twitter beef, more

1. Our long national nightmare is over. Phil Simms is no longer part of CBS’ No. 1 NFL broadcast team thanks to former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who is retiring to join Jim Nantz in the booth.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

We’d never root for someone to lose a job, so we'd be more than happy with Simms moving to a lower-rated game. (CBS has said they're still discussing Simms' future with the network.) There were few things that ruined a beautiful NFL Sunday more than waiting for a big 4:25 p.m. game and then having to sit through Simms’ analysis for three hours. Early in his career, Simms was good at his job, but he has regressed each year at a rapid rate and became immensely unpopular with fans. Just look at what a “Phil Simms terrible” Twitter search turns up. CBS didn't even decide to keep Simms with Nantz for the Thursday night games it airs, either. Romo will call Thursday's game as well as Sunday.

2. As for Romo's ability to call a game, which he has never done, who knows if he’ll be a great lead analysis. But you can’t deny he has personality.

We’ve seen him star in a pretty creepy DirecTV commercial.

We’ve seen him star in an extremely funny sketch on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

And we’ve seen him sing his heart out to Don't Stop Believin' with popular '80s cover band, Steel Panther and Mr. Belding.

3. NFL fans weren't the only ones excited for the Romo-Simms switch. Congratulations were rolling in from all sorts of people.

Congrats to my good friend @tonyromo on an amazing career – WOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/IjleW7R52h — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 4, 2017

4. “Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills. Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I’m just leaving the carwash.’’ — That is the legendary Vin Scully detailing what he did on Opening Day while the Dodgers played the Padres

5. Former Wisconsin star and current NBA player Frank Kaminsky got into it hellacious Twitter beef with ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich during Monday’s national title game about whether college players should be able to make money while playing.

6. Comedian Louis CK has a new standup special debuting today on Netflix. Here is a review.

7. Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is filling his time during the offseaosn by taking a very important Twitter poll.

What's worse when you wear a fanny pack? — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 4, 2017

8. Sports Business Daily has ranked the top MLB influencers on social media. Kate Upton, who had one of the all-time great tweets last November after boyfriend, Justin Verlander, didn't get enough Cy Young love, comes in at No. 5. I'm not sure that's a good sign for Major League Baseball and its players.

9. SB Nation had one it its writers who had never watched pro wrestling write a detailed review of WrestleMania 33.

