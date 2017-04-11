Yep, that’s Tony Romo suited up for Mavs shootaround

Tony Romo is a Dallas Maverick for a day: the recently retired, longtime Cowboys quarterback has become the star of the Mavs’ fan appreciation night.

So, here he is at practice, donning the No. 9 jersey. Not actually practicing, but he’s suited up for sure.

By all accounts, Romo was a standout high school basketball player in Wisconsin, a state that loves its high school hoops

.@tonyromo heading out to @dallasmavs practice this morning with his son. Tony will suit up for the Mavs tonight. pic.twitter.com/AAuiW0bqQB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 11, 2017





Here is a full list of players to wear No. 9 for the Mavericks, from most to least recent: Nicolas Brussino, Rajon Rondo, Jae Crowder, Yi Jianlian, Tariq Abdul-Wahad and Howard Eisley.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/dallasmavs/status/851811962178719744

Does Romo get a page on Basketball Reference?

When are the Knicks signing Tebow???

