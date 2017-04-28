WATCH: Tony Richardson butchers J-E-T-S chant at NFL draft
Spelling is hard.
This is a fact of life. But “jets” is a pretty easy word to spell, especially when the team bearing that name employed you for three years.
Here is Tony Richardson doing his best to lead a J-E-T-S chant at the NFL draft.
The New York J-E-T-E — JETS…wait, what? https://t.co/CEYX89AJ6D pic.twitter.com/RNxsptszkh
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2017
The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on May 31, and I don't believe Tony Richardson qualified this year.