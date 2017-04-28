WATCH: Tony Richardson butchers J-E-T-S chant at NFL draft

Spelling is hard. 

This is a fact of life. But “jets” is a pretty easy word to spell, especially when the team bearing that name employed you for three years. 

Here is Tony Richardson doing his best to lead a J-E-T-S chant at the NFL draft. 

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on May 31, and I don't believe Tony Richardson qualified this year. 

This article originally appeared on