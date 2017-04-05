Report: Tom Brady swapped New York apartments so he could be on the 12th floor

Tom Brady is such an incredible weirdo. His bizarre diet is certainly proof of that, so are these photos from a GQ spread. The latest evidence is how insanely superstitious he was while shopping for a New York apartment.

Brady and his wife, Gisele, bought a $20 million apartment in the downtown neighborhood of Tribeca last year. Construction on the building isn’t set to be completed until next year so Brady and Gisele can still fine tune their plans. According to the New York Post, Brady recently decided he didn’t want to live on the 11th floor. He needs to be on the 12th.



A source told Page Six, “Perhaps Tom is superstitious, or perhaps in honor of his Super Bowl win, or the recent return of his stolen Super Bowl jerseys, he decided he had to be on the 12th floor.”

The 12th floor apartment is listed at $32 million—or $12 million more than the 11th floor one.

Just how deep does Brady’s obsession with the number 12 go? He’s thrown exactly 12 interceptions in four seasons. The Pats went 12–4 in the regular season for four consecutive years between 2012 and 2015. Most importantly, because of his four-game Deflategate suspension, he only played 12 games in 2016. I bet he secretly liked that.

