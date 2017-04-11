The guy who stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey is a Cowboys fan

The man who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl XLIX and LI jerseys is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Martin Mauricio Ortega, a credentialed member of the international media, swiped Brady's jerseys at Super Bowls XLIX and LI. Authorities recovered both jerseys at his Mexico home in the weeks following Super Bowl LI.

The MMQB's Robert Klemko and Jenny Vrentas recount the hunt for Brady's jerseys in a new feature for SI.com. One detail of note? Ortega is a Cowboys fan.



Ortega kept a simple office, light on decor aside from a few miniature NFL helmets and pictures of his wife and two daughters. He had little taste for Mexico’s national pastime, soccer, but he loved American football. Occasionally he would bring in memorabilia items to show to the few staffers who shared his passion for the NFL. He brought jerseys and cleats and footballs autographed by Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman and other NFL legends, and showed his employees selfies he’d taken with those players. Sometimes he’d print the selfies out and have them signed upon a return visit to the U.S. As a Cowboys fan, he’d attend the occasional regular-season game, a colleague says, gaining media access to the bowels of the stadium where he could more easily approach franchise legends for autographs. He was also credentialed for the NFL’s regular-season game in Mexico City between the Raiders and the Texans, played last November.

After an investigation involving the NFL and multiple law enforcement agencies, Brady's jerseys were returned last month.

