Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Ekaterina Murphy; 19-year-old fan finds missing Tom Brady jersey

It's been a couple weeks since Tom Brady's jersey from Super Bowl 51 was found in Mexico and details have emerged. Apparently, 19-year-old Patriots fan (and hero) Dylan Wagner sold Martin Mauricio Ortega a jersey on eBay and the two exchanged photos of their collections. Ortega, the guy who stole the jersey, included Brady's No. 12 prominently in the pics. So when word came that Brady's jersey from Super Bowl 49 was also stolen after that game, Wagner knew who had it, alerted authorities and the rest is history. In other Brady news, he insists on living on the 12th floor of his new luxury building.

Tony Romo landed one of the most coveted jobs in sports broadcasting (lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports) despite having no experience calling games. Bonnie Bernstein is not a fan of this move but Phil Simms haters certainly are.

I already loved Diamond Dallas Page, and now I love him 50 times more.

The USPS now has a service that allows you to digitally preview the day's mail.

Am I a bad person because this story made me happy?

Who says romance is dead?

Here's some photos of NFL broadcaster Tony Romo as a kid pic.twitter.com/cjmpLw0bHZ — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 4, 2017

https://twitter.com/wordstionary/status/848410920674095105

Amazon won the rights to stream Thursday Night Football and it paid way too much … St. Louis citizens said no to the pubic financing of an MLS stadium … Lance Stephenson nearly caused a brawl with an unnecessary last-second basket … Floyd Mayweather's son got a nice present for his 16th birthday … This is the happiest athlete mug shot I've come across … Remember the MTV show Daria? Here's what she and her friends look like today … If I won $3 million, I would not invest it in a crystal meth trafficking ring … Five highlights from Louis CK's new Netflix special.

50 Cent: "I threw the worst pitch in baseball history." Adam Wainwright: "Hold my beer…"pic.twitter.com/1yvWO4lfY6 — TotalProSports.com (@TotalProSports) April 5, 2017





At #LEIvSUN today: 13-year-old Travis, who was inspired by @LCFC as he fought leukemia. Watch @TheCWFund tell him he'll see the Foxes live: pic.twitter.com/uBq5gyVIh6 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 4, 2017









