Tim Tebow loves Braveheart and would star in a sequel

It is a known fact that Tim Tebow’s favorite movie is Braveheart, the 1995 period action flick starring Mel Gibson as William Wallace.

The former Heisman winner and current minor league baseball star divulged to the MMQB’s Tim Rohan on this week’d podcast that he would go as far as to star in the next one, should he be so lucky.

“I love Braveheart, it’s the best movie. If they made a Braveheart 2 and asked me to be in it…wait a minute, let me think about it for a second, I’d say yes,” Tebow said with a laugh. He also explained the story behind his love for the film, dating back to his childhood.

“My dad got home from the Philippines and we were so excited to see him, he had been gone for five weeks or so. I was eight years old, we sat my two brothers down on the couch, he stood up in front of the TV, just tells us how much he loves us, and how he knows we all have goals, we’re ambitious and want to accomplish certain things…when we watch this movie, if we have love for whatever it is we want to accomplish like the man in this movie, if we're passionate like him, if we’re willing to sacrifice, all these things, he gave us this talk about how much he believes in us, and then he sits down and hits play on that movie.

“I just loved it, I totally ate it up…I loved the movie and loved how much he was willing to sacrifice, what he believed in, why he believed in it, and then I also loved the action, Mel Gibson was pretty sweet too. I just loved it. And I think just that with my dad made it really special for me. I’ve probably seen the movie 50 times.”

They may take away our lives, but they’ll never take our Tebow.

Listen to the full podcast here, or above.

This article originally appeared on