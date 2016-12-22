New meme alert: Tiger Woods is Mac Daddy Santa

Bah gawd, that’s Mac Daddy Santa’s music.

Basically, Tiger Woods posted a weird shirtless photo of himself in Christmas-ish headgear and no shirt on Thursday, and it blew up on Twitter to some degree, so we rounded up all the relevant memes as we introduce you to “Mac Daddy Santa,” or something like that.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016

me at the start of 2016 vs. me at the end of 2016 pic.twitter.com/KQ3zeRDdnY — alex (@steven_lebron) December 22, 2016

Tiger Woods is rolling to the Christmas party like pic.twitter.com/0tkECvbxqG — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) December 22, 2016

TIGER: we’re NOT listening to the Nickleback Christmas album again ALSO TIGER: Incorrect pic.twitter.com/fVFrU5YuZK — Dan Carson (@TheDoctorCarson) December 22, 2016

