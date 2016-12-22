Thursday P.M. Hot Clicks: Kelsie Smeby; Craig Sager Jr. Writes About His Dad

Craig Sager Jr., In His Own Words "Time is simply how you live your life" 🙏We packed a lifetime and then some into these 28 years together. Pay it forward time! #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/aEiDb2n0Ki — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) December 15, 2016

The son of legendary broadcaster Craig Sager wrote a first person piece for The Crossover about his relationship with his father. If you loved Sager, you owe it to yourself to read Sager Jr.’s piece. His interview with Gregg Popovich will always be one of my all-time favorite NBA moments.

How Tragedy Shaped Steve Kerr

Here’s a really beautiful write-up about Warriors coach Steve Kerr from The New York Times. If you didn’t know, Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was assassinated when Steve was 18. This story is a fascinating look into Kerr’s family life, and how those events have shaped him into one of the NBA’s most outspoken coaches.

The 2016 Sports Media Awards

SI’s Richard Deitsch hands out awards for the best and worst in sports media. Basically, either way you look at it, Hot Clicks was robbed.

Grayson Allen Suspended

Andy told you about Grayson Allen’s third tripping incident this morning, and now the Duke guard has been suspended indefinitely. This kid really, really needs to grow up.

Holiday Gift Ideas For Men Who Like To Cook

Lang Whitaker is one of my favorite food writers, and if you’re a Top Chef addict/think you know what you’re doing in the kitchen, go out and buy some of these items and treat yourself.

It’s That Time Of Year

When the snow in the lane is glistening, and so is the booty. pic.twitter.com/tkwBpBSt8a — Escaped Octopus (@AlwaysWinning1) December 22, 2016

I Love This Trick

[me as a magician]

*pulls rabbit from hat*

AUDIENCE: ooOoOo

*pulls knife from hat*

A: ooOoOo

*pulls sautée pan from hat*

A: NNOOOOOO — Rocky Christmax (@rockymomax) December 7, 2016

Same

I'm so tired of the fake news from my bathroom scale. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) December 16, 2016

Odds & Ends

It Wasn't Looooooove

