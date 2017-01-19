Thursday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Kate Tyga; Another NFL team skips town

Viva Las Vegas

Raiders new logo for move to vegas pic.twitter.com/BHbKUSzmzd — Jonathan Boraski (@jb1773) January 19, 2017

It looks like the Raiders are finally getting their wish to leave Oakland. It’s a bummer for the fans in the Bay Area, who are some of the best in the NFL. It has to be tough for Mark Davis, too, since he’ll be a 10-hour drive from his barber.

Baller in Chief

GQ has everything you ever wanted to know about President Obama’s pick-up basketball game.

How Does the President Move Out?

The Washington Post explains the complex process of switching over the White House between administrations.

Kate Tyga: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Great, More NFL Games in London

Jets owner Woody Johnson is the new ambassador to the U.K., for some reason.

You Scoundrel

Who Says Millennials are Lazy?

This is Really Good

Odds & Ends

Vampire bats are finally feasting on human blood. … A future season of American Crime Story will feature Monica Lewinsky. … You may have heard that The Gambia is in the news; here’s why it’s called “The Gambia.” … That anime selfie app you’ve probably seen definitely can be applied to sports. … Yes, Darren Rovell was always a dweeb.

Whoooaaaaaa

The Senate is a Barrel of Laughs

OMG, Rick Perry says Al Franken was "fun" on his couch…he then realizes what he said and Franken goes "OH MY LORD" pic.twitter.com/PjsWmoum5K — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 19, 2017

Two Fun, Reasonable Things to Do on the Subway

