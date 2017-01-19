Russell Westbrook takes seven steps, is still surprised he got called for a travel

Russell Westbrook has been playing basketball for a little while. He should know the rules by now. Everyone knows you can take two steps without dribbling, but in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors Westbrook took seven steps. Seven.

For whatever reason, he still seemed perplexed when the ref finally blew the whistle.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook forgets to dribble… pic.twitter.com/lLkgVjhsUS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 19, 2017

Asked to explain what happened on the play, Westbrook gave a clear and concise answer: “Travel.”

This article originally appeared on