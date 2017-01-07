Terio is still alive and dancing in the Steelers locker room

After Terio hibernated for like a year or two, he re-emerged on Saturday afternoon in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room.

Who knows why he was there, or if he likes the Steelers, or if he was sent by the Dolphins to curse the Steelers, but he put on a show to “Juju on That Beat” one day before Pittsburgh and Miami meet in the playoffs.

We’ll see what kind of affect this has on the team Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on