Watch: Tennis match interrupted by noises believed to be loud sex

Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger faced off in a ATP Challenger Tour match before odd noises were heard at James T. Driscoll Stadium.

The reaction by everyone on the court is priceless. It's exactly what they think it is.

“I don’t know how to put this, folks, but somebody’s phone going off in the stands,” the broadcast announcer said.

“And it was an adult video,” he adds after a pause.

You make the call

The announcer later tweeted about the noise and shared that it may have not been recorded sounds.

Much love to the couple with the windows open across the way! Sounds like you guys had a good time!@SarasotaOpen — Mike Cation (@MikeCTennis) April 19, 2017

Tiafoe won in straight sets. There were also winners elsewhere.

