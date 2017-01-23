Tennessee basketball gets off topical jab at Sean Spicer in game notes

Tennessee’s sports information director had a little fun with Monday’s game notes, taking a dig at White House press secretary Sean Spicer with some “alternative facts.”

I didn’t know they had iPhones in 1967!

Pretty good, but it’s got nothing on VCU’s SID:

This great. The best, in fact. Everyone’s talking about it.

This article originally appeared on