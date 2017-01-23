Tennessee basketball gets off topical jab at Sean Spicer in game notes
Tennessee’s sports information director had a little fun with Monday’s game notes, taking a dig at White House press secretary Sean Spicer with some “alternative facts.”
I didn’t know they had iPhones in 1967!
Tennessee basketball capitalizes on current events by putting its own "alternative facts" in its game notes pic.twitter.com/clXsWlVVdP
— Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) January 23, 2017
Pretty good, but it’s got nothing on VCU’s SID:
VCU's SID should win some kind of award for this. pic.twitter.com/1xYp7L2c1k
— Mike Watts (@MikeWattsOnAir) January 17, 2017
This great. The best, in fact. Everyone’s talking about it.