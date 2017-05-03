Teenager with one arm becomes star player for baseball team

After a battle with E. coli at 19 months of age, Luke Terry had his right arm amputated. You might think it would have prevented him from playing baseball, but not so. Now age 14, Luke has learned how to play catcher by quickly flipping the baseball from his mitt to his hand, and dropping the glove in between in one seamless motion. Check this out:

Big shout out to cornersville's middle school catcher. With the use of one arm, this guy is getting it done. What a stud. pic.twitter.com/4rhPycFGyY — Travis Holland (@tholland25) April 13, 2017

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, he bats third and has been one of the Cornersville (Tenn.) middle school’s top players. If former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott, born without right hand, can throw a no-hitter, there’s no reason Terry can’t make the high school team next year and move all the way up the ranks.