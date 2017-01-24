Ted Cruz is aware that he looks like Grayson Allen

Ted Cruz may not be well versed in basketball as he once attempted a Hoosiers reference and called a hoop as a “basketball ring.”

Cruz is woke.

The politician took to Twitter and replied to a Deadspin tweet asking for reader submissions for evidence of Cruz playing basketball. He clapped back with an image of Duke star Grayson Allen.

Cruz has recently attempted to improve his basketball game and cred by hosting a weekly basketball game with other Republican senators.

