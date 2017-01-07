This manager appears to be vaping on the FA Cup sidelines

Well, here’s one way to stay calm during a big match.

Cameras (and viewers) caught Sutton United’s manager appearing to use a vape pen on the sidelines during Saturday’s FA Cup match against Wimbledon.

Paul Doswell manages the club for free, according to this lovely profile. So, maybe he’s entitled to keep it laid back.

Hey Americans, looking for a lower tier English club to root for? This might be your guy.

Just, no selfies with Wayne Rooney.

